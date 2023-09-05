Shah Rukh Khan's Top 7 Highest-Grossing Hindi Films of All-Time
05 Sep, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
As Shah Rukh Khan gears up to set the Box Office on fire with Jawan, check the list of his biggest movies so far.
Pathaan: Released earlier this year, it holds the record of being the biggest Bollywood film of all time with Hindi collections of Rs 543.05 crore nett.
Chennai Express is the second highest-grossing film of Shah Rukh Khan with a lifetime nett India collection of Rs 227.13 crore.
Dilwale, which marked the comeback of SRK-Kajol on screen, collected Rs 148.72 crore nett in its lifetime in India.
Raees, which faced a Box Office clash with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, collected Rs 137.51 crore nett in its lifetime run at the Box Office in India.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the last film that marked SRK's collaboration with the iconic director Yash Chopra in any form, this one collected Rs 120.85 crore nett in India.
Ra.One: Shah Rukh Khan invested his everything in this technically advanced film. It was a passion project for him which collected Rs 114.29 crore nett in India.
Don 2: While Shah Rukh Khan is not returning with the Don franchise, it continues to remain one of his most popular films ever with a collection of Rs 106.71 crore nett in India.
