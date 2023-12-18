Shah Rukh Khan's 10 HD Photos From Dunki Promotion in Dubai
Shah Rukh Khan revisited the iconic global village in Dubai 5 years after his 2018 film 'Zero.'
Shah Rukh Khan's fans cheer the loudest for King Khan in Dubai.
Shah Rukh Khan does his signature pose in Dubai by extending his hands.
Shah Rukh Khan lights up Dubai with his infectious energy during the Dunki promo in Dubai.
Shah Rukh Khan talks about Dunki, calls it his 'best film' and that it is about 'homecoming.'
Shah Rukh Khan grooves to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' and 'Lutt Putt Gaya' at Dunki's promotional event.
Shah Rukh Khan spreads his charm at the iconic global village in Dubai for Dunki promotion.
Shah Rukh Khan's fan grabs his hand from the ground and refuses to let it go.
