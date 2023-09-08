Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie, Jawan is already in theatres. It is a massy action-packed drama and SRK owns it like the king he is.
SRK has given some great action-packed movies and here are some of the best picks you can enjoy.
(Photo:@garrywalia_/Twitter)
Ra.one is an action and sci-fiction movie. Its story revolves around a game designer who creates a motion sensor-based game.
(Photo:@redchilliesent/Instagram)
Ram Jaane is an action and crime genre movie. The story revolves around an orphan who becomes a criminal.
Josh is another mind-blowing movie starring Shah Rukh Khan to watch.
(Photo:@pinterest)
Karan Arjun is an action and romantic movie. The story revolves around two brothers who want to avenge their father's death.
(Photo:@KashmirAkkians2/status/ Twitter)
Main Hoon Na is a superhit movie in which Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of an undercover who joined college to protect a general daughter.
Pathan is an action thriller film. Its story revolves around an Indian agent who is on a mission to form a special unit to save his country.
(Photo:@IMDB)
Don 2 is a superhit action movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan.
Raees is another action-packed movie that revolves around a bootlegger who wants to improve his community as a promising leader but falls into a political trap.
(Photo:@midday)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Most-Watched Web Series On MX Player