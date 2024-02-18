Shahid Kapoor to Aamir Khan, B-Town Actors Who Don't Eat Non-Vegetarian Food

18 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Kartik Aaryan: Kartik has been named PETA's hottest vegetarian of 2018.

Anushka Sharma: During a campaign video for PETA India, Anushka said, "Going Vegetarian was one of the best decisions I ever made."

Aamir Khan: The Danagl actor became a vegetarian in 2015.

Shraddha Kapoor: In 2019, the actress turned vegetarian because of her love for animals.

Kareena Kapoor: Media reports claim that Bollywood's Bebo chose to remain vegetarian except for the time when she was pregnant.

Amitabh Bachchan: Since 2002, Bollywood's iconic celeb Big B has a title named Peta's Hottest Vegetarian Alive.

