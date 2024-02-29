Shane to Ride On, Popular Movies to Binge Watch on Disney+Hotstar
29 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Shane: The movie is based on one of the best cricketers that the world has known, Shane Warne.
Salaar (Hindi): The movie features Prabhas in the lead role and revolves around the crime-infested Khansaar.
Avengers: Endgame: After the heartbreaking event of the Infinity War, the Avenger comes together to reverse Thanos' actions.
Ride On: The movie is about the stuntman Luo and his horse become overnight celebrities when their fight with debt collectors makes noise.
Elemental: The movie is about Giery Ember when she meets go with the flow wade in Element city.
Captain Marvel: The movie is about Captain Marvel meeting her estranged niece, astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau and super fan Kamala Khan.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ranveer Singh Education Qualification