Shanti Priya to Piku, Roles Only Deepika Padukone Could Pull Off

27 Jan, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Piku (Piku): No one could have pulled Piku's role better than Deepika herself. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan.

Leela (Ram Leela): The actress surely lived up to the expectations of her fans by portraying the role of Leela. The actress received massive appreciation for the film.

Rani Padmavati (Padmaavat): If you truly want to experience royalty, then watch Deepika in Padmaavat. The movie is worth the hype, especially Deepika's performance.

Mastani (Bajirao Mastani): Deepika effortlessly embodied a historical character, showcasing her grace. It marked the second on-screen collaboration with Ranveer, their chemistry adding depth to the film's engagement.

Minal Rathore (Fighter): The recent release of the actress is one such film you should not miss. Her amazing performance in Fighter will leave you stunned.

Shanti Priya (Om Shanti Om): One of the iconic roles of the actress has to be Shanti Priya from Om Shanti Om. The movie also marks Deepika's first film in the industry.

