Shararat to Son Pari, Indian Shows That Will Bring Back Nostalgia
03 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Son Pari: The drama series is about a young girl named Fruity who discovers that she has a fairy named Son Pari to help her with problems.
Shararat: Three women from three distinct generations within a family inherit supernatural abilities. They engage in the practice of magic both for amusement and to address their everyday challenges.
Shaka Laka Boom Boom: One of the most loved of the early 2000s, where Sanju has a magical pencil that brings anything to life whatever he draws.
Karishma Ka Karishma: The sci-fi show was an adaptation of an American series which goes by the name Small Wonders.
Hatim: The show started to gain fame in the early 2000s, and the show is about a young prince who embarks on a quest to defeat evil.
Dil Mil Gaye: The medical-romantic drama aired from 2007 to 2010, and was one of the most loved shows of that time.
