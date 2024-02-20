Shark Tank India: Success Stories of Startups Who Got Rejected On Shark Tank
Theka Coffee: You might remember this popular coffee brand. Today this business has a valuation of Rs 5 crore which was started in 2017.
Urban Monkey- A street fashion wear business couldn’t cut to a deal. Now Urban Monkey is valued at Rs 100 crore.
Torch-it- Valued at Rs 75 crore, the sustainable business was tuned down in Shark Tank India.
Qzense Labs- Another start-up company that couldn’t get the offer at Shark Tank India is now valued at Rs 400 crore.
Moonshine- The alcohol beverage company came to Shark Tank India and was rejected. Today the business has a valuation of Rs 160 crore.
Keto India- The business that came up with the idea of planning a comprehensive nutrition plan failed to impress the sharks. Today the company is valued at Rs 120 crore.
Flatheads- A sustainable footwear business failed to impress the Sharks and today its footwear business is valued at 25 crore.
Agro Tourism: Pure Holidayism- Initially the company didn't gain much attention. Today it has a valuation of Rs 40 crores.
ExperientialEtc- Today standing at a value of Rs 50 crore, the business couldn't get the attention of the Sharks.
