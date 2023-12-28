Sharmila Tagore's 9 Popular Bollywood Movies To Watch- In PICS
Aradhana- The film portrays the characters Arun and Vandana who meet during a vacation and very soon they secretly get married. Arun shortly after marriage dies.
Apur Sansar- The movie talks about Apu Trilogy that depicts Apu's life as an orphaned adult who aspired to become a writer.
Amar Prem- The movie is about a village woman who is forced into prostitution and forms good relations with a wealthy man.
Chupke Chupke- It is a movie about a newly married husband who plays a practical joke on his wife's family with full support from his wife and friends.
Nayak: The Hero- On the route to visit Delhi, a film star evaluates his success through his passengers.
Satyakam- The story revolves around 2 engineer graduates which takes back to the time of the British Raj in India.
Mausam- The love story revolves around Amarnath who falls in love with the daughter of a herbal medicine healer, Chanda while preparing for his exams in Darjeeling. Later in his life he tries to look for Chanda.
Namkeen- The movie revolves around Jugni, a folk theatre dancer who changes their lives when a truck driver lives with them.
Anupama- Played by Tarun Bose, has a workaholic life and undergoes a significant transformation when his wife passes away while giving birth to their daughter Uma, portrayed by Sharmila Tagore.
