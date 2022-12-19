Shehnaaz Gill's pictures from latest ramp walk go viral

Shehnaaz Gill's pictures from latest ramp walk go viral

19 Dec, 2022

Kritika Vaid

Shehnaaz in a shimmery pink dress

Shehnaaz Gill Walked the ramp for designer Ken Ferns in Delhi

19 Dec, 2022

Shehnaaz was in Delhi

Shehnaaz Gill recently walked the ramp of designer Ken Ferns at the Indian Designer Show season 4

19 Dec, 2022

Shehnaaz's Sizzling avatar

Shehnaaz Gill rules millions of hearts

19 Dec, 2022

Shehnaaz's outfit deets

Shehnaaz Gill walked the ramp in a pink floral gown, adorned with multi-coloured sequins

19 Dec, 2022

Shehnaaz kept hair open

With open hair, Shehnaaz Gill complemented her look in dewy sheen makeup

19 Dec, 2022

Shehnaaz's eyes

Shehnaaz Gill's eye makeup is LIT

19 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Airtel 5G Plus Goes Live in THESE Areas of Shimla. Full List

 Find Out More