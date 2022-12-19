Shehnaaz Gill's pictures from latest ramp walk go viral
Shehnaaz Gill Walked the ramp for designer Ken Ferns in Delhi
Shehnaaz Gill recently walked the ramp of designer Ken Ferns at the Indian Designer Show season 4
Shehnaaz Gill rules millions of hearts
Shehnaaz Gill walked the ramp in a pink floral gown, adorned with multi-coloured sequins
With open hair, Shehnaaz Gill complemented her look in dewy sheen makeup
Shehnaaz Gill's eye makeup is LIT
