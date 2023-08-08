Shehnaaz Gill wears Rs 5880 worth green strappy sexy dress for an event
08 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Shehnaaz Gill's dedication to her fitness journey and weight loss is evident in her recent pic wearing green dress
Shehnaaz Gill has a special heart for paps, she greets with 'namaste'
Shehnaaz Gill's choice of a sexy strappy green mini ruffle pleated dress showcases her newfound sense of self-love
Shehnaaz Gill's selection of this stylish green dress highlights her impeccable taste in clothing.
Shehnaaz's dress has intricate design and ruffle pleats demonstrate her flair for trends
Shehnaaz is turning hot day by day. She flaunted her plunging neckline in this stunning dress
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12 Bollywood Films That Deserved an Oscar Nomination