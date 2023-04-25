Shehnaaz Gill's stunning pics: Actor makes heads turn in her new photoshoot for designer friend Ken Ferns.

25 Apr, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Shehnaaz Gill in butterfly dress: Actor looks lovely in a fully-printed dress by Ken Ferns.

Shehnaaz Gill seductive look: The actor once again makes things look sassy and bold.

Shehnaaz Gill's new photoshoot: The actor is getting appreciated for her debut in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Shehnaaz Gill's killer looks: The Punjabi diva has now come a long way from her Bigg Boss 13 days.

Shehnaaz Gill's weight loss journey: The actor has lost a lot of weight to stay fit and fabulous.

Shehnaaz Gill's hot looks: Actor looks absolutely fashionable in her new avatar these days.

Shehnaaz GIll arrives and how: Actor looks all lovely and quirky at the same time in this floral gown by Ken Ferns.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Railway Jobs In India

 Find Out More