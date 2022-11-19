Shehnaaz Gill oozes oomph in a sexy orange top-skirt. Her pics have gone viral.
19 Nov, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill attended a press conference in Dubai and met other Bollywood stars there.
19 Nov, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill in an orange top, skirt at a Dubai event
19 Nov, 2022
Shehnaaz completed the look with a brown cape
19 Nov, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 13
19 Nov, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
19 Nov, 2022
She will also be seen in 100%, a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also a part of the family entertainer.
19 Nov, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill's huge fan following is due to this naive look
19 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!