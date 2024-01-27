Shehnaaz Gill Net Worth 2024: Lavish Lifestyle, Whopping Income, Swanky Cars And More
Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame following her stint on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13.
Shehnaaz Gill was reportedly paid INR 4.5 lakh per episode in Bigg Boss.
Shehnaaz Gill has a net worth of about $4 Million, which rounds around Rs. 33 crores as of 2023.
Shehnaaz Gill's annual income is reportedly estimated to be more than INR 3 crore, and their monthly income is over Rs. 25 lakhs.
Shehnaaz Gill's major sources of income are acting and modelling career.
Shehnaaz Gill is the owner of many luxury vehicles, including a Range Rover Evoque (Rs 87.21 lakh), a Jaguar XJ (Rs 2.26 crore), a Mercedes-Benz S-class (starting at INR 1.71 crore), and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class (Rs 46.63 lakh).
Shehnaaz Gill purchased a brand new 3BHK house in the posh locality of Andheri in Mumbai.
Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' followed by Rhea Kapoor's film 'Thank You For Coming.'
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal to Soldier: Top 9 Bollywood Movies of Lord Bobby Deol