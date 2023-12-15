Sher Khul Gaye to Senorita: 7 Best Songs of Hrithik To Groove On
15 Dec, 2023
Mallika Mehzabeen
Sher Khul Gaye: The party anthem from Fighter is forcing fans to shake a leg due to its groovy beats and catchy lyrics.
Bole Chudiyan: With Weddings seasons going on Hrithik's Bole Chudiyan can be your entry song for the event.
Senorita: If you want to experience a Spanish delight, then Hrithik Rohsan's Senorita is the go-to song for you.
Bang Bang: Featuring Hrithik and Katrina, the song from the film Bang Bang will force you to groove.
Ghungroo Toot Gaye: If you want to keep your party going, then this song from War is your party number.
Tu Meri: Vishal Dadlani's voice and the catch lyrics of Tu Meri are enough for you to show those moves in a party.
Deewana Hai Dekho: The song is from K3G and turned out to be a massive hit among the audience.
