Shershaah to Mission Majnu, Top 6 Thriller Films of Sidharth Malhotra to Watch Before Indian Police Force
17 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Shershaah: Released in 2021, the movie turned out to be a massive hit and was about famous soldier Vikram Batra.
Marjaavaan: The movie is helmed by Milap Zaveri and features Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles.
Ittefaq: Released in 2017, the movie features Sidharth Malhotra, Rajesh Khanna, Iftekhar and Nanda in lead roles.
Aiyaary: Another famous movie by Sid has to be Aiyaary. The movie features Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.
Ek Villain: Guru, a former gangster, transforms his life for love. However, when his beloved Aisha is killed by a serial murderer, Guru embarks on a quest to find the killer and seek justice.
Mission Majnu: The movie is an action thriller which features Sid and Rashmika in the lead role. The movie is about an undercover agent who lives in Pakistan.
