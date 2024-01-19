Shilpa Shetty to Sanjay Dutt, Celebs Who Hosted Different Seasons of Bigg Boss
19 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Take a Look at different celebs who have hosted India's famous reality Bigg Boss over the years.
Arshad Warsi: The actor hosted the first season of Bigg Boss.
Shilpa Shetty: Indian Police Force actress became the host for Bigg Boss season 2.
Amitabh Bachchan: Yes, Big B also hosted Bigg Boss. The season was 3 which was hosted by Bachchan Ji.
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt: Both the actors hosted Bigg Boss season 5.
Salman Khan: Seasons 4, 6 and 17 is hosted by the Tiger Zinda Hai actor.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Salaar to Indian Police Force, Series, Film To Binge Watch on OTT This Weekend