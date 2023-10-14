Shoaib Akhtar To Imran Khan, Pakistani Cricketers Who Fell In Love With Indian Actresses
Here is a look back at a time when Pakistani cricketers fell head over heels in love with Indian actresses as India prepares for its World Cup match against Pakistan.
Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar openly confessed his mad love for Bollywood beauty Sonali Bendre.
Imran Khan was rumoured to have a special birthday date with Bollywood's legendary icon Zeenat Aman. However, the duo never spoke publicly about it.
Tamannaah Bhatia is currently dating actor Vijay Varma. However, she was once rumoured to be dating former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq.
Pakistani-born English cricketer Usmaan Afzaal fell for Indian actress Amrita Arora.
Former Pakistan player Mohsin Khan fell in love with actress Reena Roy. The duo also exchanged wedding vows before calling it quits.
Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram fell in love with Sushmita Sen. As per rumours, the duo also dated for a while but called it quits after he married an Australian woman.
