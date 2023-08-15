Shocking Images of Adnan Sami Lost 100 Kgs: Here's How
Everyone seemed stunned by singer Adnan Sami's weight drop. The musician shed almost 100 pounds, leaving everyone encouraged by his determination. Losing weight was not an easy journey for the songwriter and singer.
Exercise and proper nutrition aided him in his fitness journey, putting a stop to all "misconceptions" about him having surgery.
"I used to weigh 230 kilograms. And I shed 130 kilograms; it was a difficult journey. But the point was that it was something I desperately needed to do." said Adnan Sami in an interview.
"I kept it by controlling my entire diet, doing plenty of exercises, and playing a lot of squash. And I do it largely for the sake of my own health," said Adnan.
The 51-year-old musician is looking to surprise his fans with a new music video titled 'Alvida' after a pause of two years.
Adnan mentioned that he needed some time apart to get back in touch and to re-evaluate his life.
"Doctors gave me six months to live, because I was severely overweight. I weighed 230 kilograms." said Adnan
It came with a waring sign later in 2006, doctors suggested Adnan to loose weight or else his days are coming to an end.
"Even I was unsure whether I would be able to do it because it seemed impossible at the time," he added.
"I was glad to come across an amazing dietician who walked me through it and told me, 'Listen, if you look at what appears to be a bulk, it will seem like a mountain.'" However, if you take small steps, you will eventually do it.' That is the inspiration behind Adnan Sami's miraculous weight loss.
