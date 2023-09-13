Sholay Actor Birbal Passes Away- Memorable Moments In Pics
Birbal, the veteran actor whose real name was Satinder Kumar Khosla, passed away on September 12 due to a heart attack. He was in his 80s.
Khosla gained fame for his humorous personas, which were easily identifiable due to his unique appearance, characterized by a hairless head and a prominent mustache.
One of his most famous movies after Sholay was Do Badan.
Birbal gained a lot of attention for his portrayal of a prisoner in the movie Sholay.
In addition, he appeared in movies such as Naseeb, Yaarana, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Anjaam.
Satinder Kumar worked on Manoj Kumar movies such as Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and Kranti had his contribution.
