7 Unforgettable Bollywood Films You Must Watch
Pather Panchali- Harihar Ray, an impoverished priest who dreams of a better life for himself and his family, leaves his remote Bengal hamlet in search of employment.
Pyaasa- Vijay, a gifted but impoverished poet, fights for love and recognition in this selfish society.
Sholay- After his family is murdered by a legendary and brutal bandit, a former police officer recruits two outlaws to apprehend the bandit.
Guide- When some villagers mistake him for a sage, an ex-tour guide muses on his past and lost love in order to find spiritual insight to guide them.
Mother India- In this melodrama, a poor mom struggles to raise her sons against numerous obstacles. Despite the difficulties, she consistently adheres to her own moral code.
Mughal-E-Azam- A 16th-century prince falls in love with a court dancer and clashes with his emperor father.
Golmaal- A man's simple lie to keep his work grows into more intricate lies when his orthodox supervisor becomes suspicious.
