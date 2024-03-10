7 Unforgettable Bollywood Films You Must Watch

10 Mar, 2024

Shawn Dass

Pather Panchali- Harihar Ray, an impoverished priest who dreams of a better life for himself and his family, leaves his remote Bengal hamlet in search of employment.

Pyaasa- Vijay, a gifted but impoverished poet, fights for love and recognition in this selfish society.

Sholay- After his family is murdered by a legendary and brutal bandit, a former police officer recruits two outlaws to apprehend the bandit.

Guide- When some villagers mistake him for a sage, an ex-tour guide muses on his past and lost love in order to find spiritual insight to guide them.

Mother India- In this melodrama, a poor mom struggles to raise her sons against numerous obstacles. Despite the difficulties, she consistently adheres to her own moral code.

Mughal-E-Azam- A 16th-century prince falls in love with a court dancer and clashes with his emperor father.

Golmaal- A man's simple lie to keep his work grows into more intricate lies when his orthodox supervisor becomes suspicious.

