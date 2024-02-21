Showtime to Sunflower: 7 Upcoming Web Series To Release In March 2024
Palm Royale- The story follows a woman rebuilding her identity in the 1960s after being rejected by her spouse and her entire social network.
Showtime- Power struggles and off-camera fights take place in Bollywood's backstage regions.
Sunflower- A strange murder mystery set in a housing society named Sunflower. Sonu, a simpleton local, delves headfirst into a murder investigation and becomes the primary suspect. What will happen next?
Manhunt- The aftermath of the first American presidential assassination, as well as the struggle to preserve and protect the values that served as the cornerstone for Lincoln's Reconstruction policies.
3 Body Problem- It will tell the account of humanity's first encounter with an alien culture, highlighting humanity's vulnerability to the same external threat.
Bandidos- A eccentric hustler assembles a group of competent misfits to locate the Snake King's wealth on the Maya Riviera.
Maharani- Is CM Rani Bharti facing allegations of mismanagement and a state of lawlessness? With the deteriorating political situation and ongoing opposition, can she emerge victorious in the struggle for power?
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Pink to Soorma, Top Inspiring Movies of Taapsee Pannu