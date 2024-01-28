Shruti Haasan's 7 Blockbuster Movies

28 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Parmam- Shruti Haasan portrayed a Malar teacher in the 2016 Telugu film.

7 Aum Arivu- Shruti Haasan plays aspiring scientist and genetic engineering student, Subha Srinivasan in the movie.

D-Day- Shruti Haasan played a prostitute named Suraiya. She shot bold scenes with Arjun Rampal for the film.

Gabbar Singh- In the Pawan Kalyan starrer movie, Shruti Haasan plays Bhagyalakshmi. The action comedy was a hit in 2012.

Oh My Friend-Siddharth and Shruti Haasan play Chandrakiran and Siri respectively in the romantic drama.

Race Gurram - When Spandana 'Sweety' (Shruti Haasan) meets and falls in love with Lucky, she becomes rebellious girl.

Srimanthudu- Shruti Haasan played the role of Charusheela, who hopes to advance her village with the use of technology.

