Shubman Gill And His Sister Shahneel Gill Share a Strong Bond - 10 Pics
27 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill has been a part of trolls during the matches.
Shahneel Gill has over 3 lakh followers on Instagram.
Shahneel Gill has been a big supporter of Shubman Gill. She protects him like a wall when and where required.
Shubman Gill has a family of four - mother, father and a sister.
Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel is quite active on social media and often posts photos and videos
Shubman Gill has mentioned quite a few times that his father's passion made him a cricketer.
Shubman Gill and Shahneel Gill are similar. They are funny and share a strong bond.
Shahneel Gill did her schooling from Manav Mangal Smart School of Mohali.
Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel did her college from Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Chandigarh
Shahneel completed her Diploma in Business Administration at Red River College Polytechnic, Winnipeg from 2018-2019.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alia Bhatt Shines Like Filmfare's Trophy in Hot Black - In Pics