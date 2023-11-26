Sidharth Malhotra is The Biggest Green Flag - In Pics
Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan graced the most recent episode of Koffee with Karan. The host believed that both actors were guilty of hopping on the Bollywood Baraat bandwagon.
Netizens came to realize that Sidharth Malhotra was a walking green flag during the episodes, and he established the standard for being #HusbandGoals.
KJo recalled an incident when, despite having a fever, Sidharth attended a party to be there with Kiara Advani.
In Koffee with Karan’s latest episode, Sidharth Malhotra reveals how he and Kiara love spending time together and even gives an instance of his ideal coffee date.
Sidharth Malhotra revealed that both he and Kiara Advani are extremely family-oriented. Karan Johar revealed that every time he calls Sidharth or Kiara, they are either spending time with the Advanis or the Malhotras.
Sidharth Malhotra mentioned how after marriage, he feels a renewed sense of responsibility, wanting to take care of this person who not only motivates him to do better, but also the person he wants to build a life with.
When asked whether he missed his single life, Sidharth Malhotra said, "Then why would we choose to marry someone, marry and have commitment."
