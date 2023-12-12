Sidharth Shukla's 7 Iconic Roles That Set His Place in Our Hearts

12 Dec, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Sidharth Shukla was one of the most loved actors Indian cinema had.

On his birthday, let us go down the memory lane and look at some of his best appearances on screen.

Sidharth Shukla rose to fame with Balika Vadhu where he played the role of Shivraj Shekhar a collector in the town. He mustered immense love for this role and his performance.

Sidharth's character as Angad Bedi in Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania was green flag we need!

Sidharth Shukla featured as Parth Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak co-starring Rashmi Desai and Jasmin Bhasin in 2017.

Shukla has also participated in several TV reality shows.

He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth even emerged triumphant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7

Sidharth Shukla was last seen on Broken But Beautiful 3 as Agastya Rao.

