Sidhu Moose Wala's Top 10 Most-Viewed Songs
The popular number composed by Sidhu Moose Wala So High has the most number of views i.e. 740,093,317.
Sidhu Moose Wala's rap song 295 became widely popular and fetched close to 560,905,358 views.
Tochan composed by Sidhu Moose Wala has total views of 343,338,860.
Another widely played song is Old Skool by Sidhu Moose Wala, it has garnered 317,793,349 views.
The song Last Ride composed by Sidhu became viral shortly after his tragic death. The song has total views of 272,900,749.
Popular song GOAT has 270,520,001 views.
The song Bambiha Bole has garnered views close to 260.590,498 views.
The song Legend has garnered 245,920, 378 views.
The song Tibeyan Da Putt has a total of 236,313181 views.
Levels, another rap song composed by Sidhu Moose Wala has garnered 225,296,390 views.
