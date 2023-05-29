Remembering Sidhu Moosewala on 29/5
29 May, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Sidhu Moosewala’s mother breaks down on his first death anniversary
A fan poses in front of the statue of late singer Sidhu Moosewala at village Mansa
A fan poses with Sidhu Moosewala's black thar car
Sidhu Moosewala died within 15 minutes of being shot at and had 19 bullets pumped into his body by assailants
Sidhu Moosewala was gunned down by six armed shooters barely some distance from his house.
On first year death anniversary of Sidhu Moosewala, Sukhmani Sahib Paath has been organized in Brisbane, Australia.
Sidhu Moosewala started trending on Twitter with #SidhuMooseWala, #1YearOfSidhuInJustice.
Sonam Bajwa changed her profile picture on Instagram and posted about him.
Afsana Khan, Jassie Gill took to their Instagram and wrote touching notes
