Remembering Sidhu Moosewala on 29/5

29 May, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother breaks down on his first death anniversary

A fan poses in front of the statue of late singer Sidhu Moosewala at village Mansa

A fan poses with Sidhu Moosewala's black thar car

Sidhu Moosewala died within 15 minutes of being shot at and had 19 bullets pumped into his body by assailants

Sidhu Moosewala was gunned down by six armed shooters barely some distance from his house.

On first year death anniversary of Sidhu Moosewala, Sukhmani Sahib Paath has been organized in Brisbane, Australia.

Sidhu Moosewala started trending on Twitter with #SidhuMooseWala, #1YearOfSidhuInJustice.

Sonam Bajwa changed her profile picture on Instagram and posted about him.

Afsana Khan, Jassie Gill took to their Instagram and wrote touching notes

Thanks For Reading!

Next: CSK Vs GT: What Happens If IPL 2023 Final Gets Washed Out?

 Find Out More