SIIMA Awards: Best Actor For Leading Role Category.
18 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Mahesh Babu: The Telugu actor was awarded for Dookudu, SvSc, Srimanthudu, and Maharshi.
Allu Arjun: The legendary star was presented with 2 awards for AlaVaikunthaPurramulo, Pushpa The Rise.
N. T. Rama Rao Jr.: The Popular actor was recognised with awards for his famous movies RRR and JanathaGarrage.
Pawan Kalyan: One of the most prominent actors in Telugu cinema, Pawan Kalyan was awarded for the Gabbar Singh movie.
Nandamuri Balakrishna: A well-known actor who has appeared in more than 100 Telugu movies, Nandamuri was honoured as best actor by SIIMA for the movie Legend.
Prabhas: The young rebel star was recognised for his famous movie, Bahubali 2.
Ram Charan: Famous for his excellent acting skills, Ram Charan was awarded for the Rangasthalam movie.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Bollywood Ganpati Songs You Should Add to Your Playlist