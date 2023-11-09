Singham 3 Cast: See Who's Joining Ajay Devgn In The Blockbuster Franchise

09 Nov, 2023

Shawn Dass

Akshay Kumar will be starring as Veer Sooryavanshi in the upcoming Singham movie

Sangram Bhalerao character will be played by Ranveer Singh

Kareen Kapoor will be casted as Avni Kamat Singham in the action-packed film

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be casted as Shakti Shetty

Senior actor Jackie Shroff will be featured as Omar Hafeez

According to IMDb Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will be featured in Singham 3

Actress Shweta Tiwari will also feature in the Singham 3 movie

Ajay Devgn will be playing the role of Bajirao Singham in the upcoming Singham movie.

