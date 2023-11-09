Singham 3 Cast: See Who's Joining Ajay Devgn In The Blockbuster Franchise
Akshay Kumar will be starring as Veer Sooryavanshi in the upcoming Singham movie
Sangram Bhalerao character will be played by Ranveer Singh
Kareen Kapoor will be casted as Avni Kamat Singham in the action-packed film
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be casted as Shakti Shetty
Senior actor Jackie Shroff will be featured as Omar Hafeez
According to IMDb Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will be featured in Singham 3
Actress Shweta Tiwari will also feature in the Singham 3 movie
Ajay Devgn will be playing the role of Bajirao Singham in the upcoming Singham movie.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Bollywood Movies On Netflix To Stream During Festive Season