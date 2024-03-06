Sisterly Bond to Salutue to all Homemakers, Reasons You Should Watch Mangal Lakshmi
06 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
The latest offering from COLORS, titled 'Mangal Lakshmi,' has captured widespread attention, attracting interest from homemakers, influencers, and media critics alike.
Mangal Lakshmi transcends the typical television fare, striking a chord with contemporary societal realities, rendering it particularly pertinent for viewers.
The show features the beautiful tale of two sisters who are there for each other's help always.
Mangal Lakshmi breaks the Saas-Bahu drama mould, offering a fresh take on family dynamics, and defying stereotypes with positive portrayals.
The show features Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw as husband and wife. Needless to say, the chemistry between the duo speaks for itself.
Mangal Lakshmi is a silent salute to all the homemakers who do it all for people in their homes.
