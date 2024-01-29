Snowdrop to When The Weather is Fine: 5 Romantic K-dramas To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar
Planning to watch Romantic K-drama movies? Here's a compilation of 5 romantic movies on Disney+ Hotstar
When The Weather Is Fine- Once upon a time, in the serene countryside, there was a quaint little book store where forgiveness, healing, and love intertwined in a heartwarming tale.
Rain Or Shine- Two individuals who survived a building collapse find solace and affection in one another while they navigate through the grief of losing loved ones and work towards building a promising future.
Snowdrop- Based on the personal writings of a man who fled from a political prison camp in North Korea, "Snowdrop" takes place during the 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea.
Call It Love- A woman contemplates seeking revenge when her life comes to a standstill at a crossroads, but ultimately finds herself empathizing with the person she intended to target. This is a melodramatic tale of love, forgiveness, empathy, and tragic circumstances.
Bloody Heart- During the Joseon Dynasty, King Lee Tae and Queen Jeong clash swords amidst political turmoil in this intense love story.
