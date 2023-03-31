Sonam Kapoor Brings Indianness in Her Look For DIOR

31 Mar, 2023
Sonam looked stunning at the international luxury giant Christian Dior's India-inspired pre-fall 2023 show.
Sonam shared a couple of pictures of herself donning a Dior pastel pink outfit.
Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous in a button-up pink dress that she paired with a matching blazer.
For accessories, Sonam donned a statement gold traditional choker and earrings.
Sonam Kapoor gave a fusion touch by wearing jutti styled heels and a potli clutch with embellishments.
Sonam wrote, "So excited to welcome Dior to India, showcasing the incomparable craft of our country and sharing with world."
