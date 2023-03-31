Sonam Kapoor Brings Indianness in Her Look For DIOR

Kritika Vaid

Sonam wore traditional jewellery for DIOR

Sonam looked stunning at the international luxury giant Christian Dior's India-inspired pre-fall 2023 show.

Sonam Kapoor is a stunner

Sonam shared a couple of pictures of herself donning a Dior pastel pink outfit.

Sonam’s Pink Ensemble

Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous in a button-up pink dress that she paired with a matching blazer.

Don’t miss her Indian jewelerry

For accessories, Sonam donned a statement gold traditional choker and earrings.

Sonam gives fusion touch to her DIOR look

Sonam Kapoor gave a fusion touch by wearing jutti styled heels and a potli clutch with embellishments.

Sonam Shares Excitement

Sonam wrote, "So excited to welcome Dior to India, showcasing the incomparable craft of our country and sharing with world."

