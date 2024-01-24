Sonam Kapoor Looks Like a Vintage Doll in Black Dior And Pink Ribbon Bow
Sonam Kapoor looks like a vision to behold in a black Dior dress.
Sonam Kapoor aced her black Dior look amidst Paris Fashion Week.
Sonam Kapoor stole our hearts with her giant pink-coloured ribbon bow.
Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja choose to twin in classy black attires.
Sonam Kapoor's Paris date night with Anand Ahuja set millions of hearts on fire.
Sonam Kapoor rounded up her look with a dainty handbag that instantly caught our eyes.
Sonam Kapoor's pink lip shade only accentuated her ribbon bow.
Sonam Kapoor looked like a doll with that on-point make-up in Paris.
