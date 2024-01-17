Sonam Kapoor Looks Like Sunshine on a Cold Winter Day
Sonam Kapoor wore a beautiful dress from her husband's brand 'Bhane,' and dropped pictures on Instagram.
Sonam Kapoor's Ballard midi dress from Bhane costs Rs 18,000 only.
Sonam Kapoor's stunning white coloured dress came with mustard yellow prints.
Sonam Kapoor's languid midi dress featured pleated shoulders and batwing sleeves.
Sonam Kapoor's midi dress came with concealed pockets at the waist.
Sonam Kapoor rounded her vibrant yellow look with a neat ponytail that had a classic centre part.
For the accessories, Sonam Kapoor opted for spiral-shaped earrings.
