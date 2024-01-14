Sonam Kapoor sets pulses racing with a series of stunning photos on Instagram

14 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

On the festive ocassion of Lohri, Sonam Kapoor donned a vibrant red silk chanderi printed floral suit

Sonam Kapoor played muse to ace fashion designer Rohit Bahl

Sonam Kapoor complemented her graceful look with stunning earrings, polki ring and a red bindi

Sonam Kapoor struck some stylish poses with a rose on in her hand

Sonam Kapoor looks effortlessly stylish, whether it's her red carpet look or ethnic wear during festivities.

Sonam Kapoor's stylish neat bun added charm to her traditional look

