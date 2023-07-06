The much-awaited visuals from Sreejita and Michael’s wedding ceremony finally surfaced making fans go in awe.
06 Jul, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
TV actress Sreejita De tied the knot with her long-time beau Micheal Blhom Pape on July 1 in Germany.
With beautiful moments captured, Sreejita captioned her post "In your arms, I found my forever."
The couple had a beautiful church wedding wherein the actress donned a beautiful white gown.
She looks stunning in a pink dress and Micheal looks charming in a white three-piece suit.
The photos of Sreejita and Micheal's wedding exude vibe of a vintage romance.
Sreejita announced that after taking vows in church, the couple is going to have a proper Indian-Bengali wedding either in Goa or Kolkata.
Celebrities like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Monalisa, and others are showering the newlyweds with heartwarming wishes.
After the wedding, Sreejita shared, “From Miss to Mrs..Feeling blessed and grateful for this incredible chapter."
After their church wedding, the couple will return to Mumbai for their reception on July 17.
