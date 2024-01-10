SRK to Alia Bhatt, Top B-Town Stars of 2023 As Per IMDb
10 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Shah Rukh Khan: SRK is everyone's favourite indeed. In 2023, the actor has given 3 super hit films including Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.
Alia Bhatt: Another celeb who tops the list, is Alia Bhatt. The actress has given various hits including Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi and others.
Deepika Padukone: DP, who made everyone go crazy with her amazing acting skills also stands in the IMDb's list.
Wamiqa Gabbi: The actress is a big name in the Punjabi as well as Bollywood cinema. She recently appeared in Khufiya.
Nayanthara: The actress appeared in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. As one of the highest-earning actresses in India, she stood as the sole South Indian actress to be included in the 2018 Forbes India "Celebrity 100" list
Tamannaah Bhatia: Another actress who is at the top list of celebs on IMDb is Tamannaah Bhatia.
Kareena Kapoor: B-town's Bebo had to make it to the list. Kareena has given various mega hits including Jab We Met, KKG, 3 Idiots and others.
