SRK to Alia Bhatt, Top B-Town Stars of 2023 As Per IMDb

10 Jan, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Shah Rukh Khan: SRK is everyone's favourite indeed. In 2023, the actor has given 3 super hit films including Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

Alia Bhatt: Another celeb who tops the list, is Alia Bhatt. The actress has given various hits including Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi and others.

Deepika Padukone: DP, who made everyone go crazy with her amazing acting skills also stands in the IMDb's list.

Wamiqa Gabbi: The actress is a big name in the Punjabi as well as Bollywood cinema. She recently appeared in Khufiya.

Nayanthara: The actress appeared in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. As one of the highest-earning actresses in India, she stood as the sole South Indian actress to be included in the 2018 Forbes India "Celebrity 100" list

Tamannaah Bhatia: Another actress who is at the top list of celebs on IMDb is Tamannaah Bhatia.

Kareena Kapoor: B-town's Bebo had to make it to the list. Kareena has given various mega hits including Jab We Met, KKG, 3 Idiots and others.

