SRK to Bobby Deol, B-Town Heros Who Nailed as Villians

25 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Over the years, various B-town actors nailed as villains. Take a look here

Bobby Deol won hearts with his negative role of Abrar in Animal.

Ranveer Singh played a negative role in Padmavat, which won hearts.

Akshay Kumar played the role of a villain in various movies such as Blue, Ajnabee and others.

Arjun Rampal portrayed a negative role in the recent film Crakk.

Shah Rukh Khan essayed the role of a villain in several movies such as Don and Raees.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: House of Ninja to One Day, Top Netflix Shows in India

 Find Out More