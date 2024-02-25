SRK to Bobby Deol, B-Town Heros Who Nailed as Villians
25 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Over the years, various B-town actors nailed as villains. Take a look here
Bobby Deol won hearts with his negative role of Abrar in Animal.
Ranveer Singh played a negative role in Padmavat, which won hearts.
Akshay Kumar played the role of a villain in various movies such as Blue, Ajnabee and others.
Arjun Rampal portrayed a negative role in the recent film Crakk.
Shah Rukh Khan essayed the role of a villain in several movies such as Don and Raees.
