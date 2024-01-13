Stree to OMG 2, 6 Iconic Movies of Pankaj Tripathi
13 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Ludo: The movie is about four different stories Entangle in a game of fate and luck, which involves a controversial sex tape.
Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl: Drawn to the allure of life in the cockpit, the ambitious Gunjan Saxena aspires to become a pilot. Pankaj plays the role of Gunjan's father.
Bareilly Ki Barfi: While awaiting a train, she purchases and reads a book titled "Bareilly Ki Barfi" only to realize, to her astonishment, that she is Barfi, the titular main character.
Mimi: Pankaj Tripathi's acting was adored by the audience in the film. The movie is about an ambitious woman who lacks resources and reluctantly agrees to become a surrogate for a couple.
Stree: The film is a horror comedy, and Pankaj Tripathi adds that needed humour to the movie.
OMG 2: Released in 2023, the movie featured Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles.
