Stree to Roohi, Best Horror Movies to Watch on Netflix
15 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Kaatteri: A group of travellers lands in a hillside village looking for gold. However, what happens next blows their mind.
Conjuring Kannappan: After inadvertently removing feathers from an eerie dreamcatcher, a family is thrust into a horrifying dimension where injuries and death become real.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee's film features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead.
Stree: In the eerie streets of Chanderi, tailor Vicky becomes enamoured with a mysterious woman exuding a supernatural presence. He fears she could be Stree, the vengeful "man-hunter."
Roohi: The movie revolves around a kidnapping on the orders of Guniya Bhai, who is willing to marry her off.
Marry My Dead Body: Wu Ming-Han, a homophobic policeman, unwittingly becomes engaged to Mao Pang-Yu, a deceased gay man. Together, they must overcome differences to solve Mao's mysterious death.
