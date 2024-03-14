Stunning Pictures From Heearmandi’s First Song Sakal Ban
14 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Sakal Ban is the first song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series.
Sakal Ban features Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Segal in lead.
The song was produced under the label of Bhansali Music which was recently launched.
Sakal Ban is sung by Raja Hasan with lyrics from Amir Khusro. The vocals in the song are given by Umesh Joshi, Vijay Dhuri, Shripad Lele, Amit Padhye, and Shahzad Ali.
The song epitomizes the key features of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film: exquisite period attire, grand sets, and a plethora of background dancers.
