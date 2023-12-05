Suhana Khan sparkled her way at the special screening of her debut film 'The Archies' in Mumbai.
05 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Suhana Khan looks all vivacious in a bright red sparkly gown.
Suhana Khan was joined by her entire family as dad Shah Rukh Khan held the fort for her at the special screening.
Suhana Khan kept her hair and jewellery simple as she flaunted her gorgeous body in red.
Suhana Khan's glamorous red gown came with a sweetheart neckline and a figure-hugging bodice.
Suhana Khan carried her look well and definitely made heads turn in her bold look.
While most people got dressed in black, Suhana stole the show in her stark red glorious gown.
The Archies screening: Suhana Khan makes a jawdropping entry at the special screening.
