Suhana Khan Gives Desi Vibes in Hot Blue Saree, Jhumkas, Bindi

03 Aug, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Suhana Khan's Latest Pics in Blue Saree Screams 'What Jhumka'

Suhana Khan Wears Sexy Blue Embroidered Blouse With This Saree

Suhana Khan channels Rani's avatar from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Suhana Khan flaunts her sexy curves in this blue saree by Manish Malhotra

Suhana Khan attended Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane's engagement

Suhana Khan loves wearing saree and she also opted for a blue bag to match the vibe

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Hollywood Actors Snap Selfies at Iconic Movies Sets

 Find Out More