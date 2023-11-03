Suhana Khan Sparkles in Pink Shimmery Gown at SRK's Birthday -Pics
03 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Suhana Khan grabbed the limelight with her stunning fashion choice at her father Shah Rukh Khan's grand birthday celebration.
Suhana Khan's outfit certainly lived up to the sparkly theme of SRK's party.
Pretty in Pink! Suhana Khan chose a vibrant pink strapless gown for the event.
Suhana Khan's gown was form-fitting, showcasing her figure gracefully.
Suhana Khan's outfit featured an interesting accentuated neckline, adding a unique element to her party attire.
Suhana Khan knows how to accessorise, and for the bash, she paired her gown with a diamond drop necklace and large solitaire earrings.
Suhana Khan remained loyal to her signature hairstyle, flaunting an effortless blowout.
Suhana Khan's makeup was kept minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine through with a glowing complexion.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Trending Songs By Elvish Yadav To Listen On Spotify