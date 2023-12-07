Suhana Khan to Nayanthara - 9 Solid Bollywood Debutants of 2023
Agastya Nanda is the grandson of senior actor Amitabh Bachchan. Agastya is set to feature in his debut film 'The Archies.'
Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. She is also debuting in the film 'The Archies.'
Alizeh Agnihotri is Salman Khan's niece and she made her acting debut in the film 'Farrey.'
Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of film director, Boney Kapoor. Khushi made her debut in the film industry in 'The Archies.'
Palak Tiwari is the daughter of Shewta Tiwari, she featured in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan' as a debut actress.
Shehnaaz Gill is a popular Punjabi actress and singer. She first got her film in the movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan'
Vedang Raina is a singer and a model by profession. He also made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'
Yuvraj Menda also made his first appearance in 2023, in the film, 'The Archies.'
The Tollywood actress made a grand debut entrance in the movie 'Jawan' starring SRK.
