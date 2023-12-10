Suhana Khan's Impressive Educational Qualification
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan essayed the role of Veronica in Zoya Akhtar's teenage musical drama - 'The Archies.'
Suhana Khan completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Suhana Khan recently graduated from Ardingly College in London.
Suhana Khan also contributed to the drama club and was awarded the Russell Cup at Ardingly College.
Suhana Khan enrolled at New York's Tisch School of the Arts to study acting and drama after her graduation.
Suhana Khan was phenomenal at sports, which is why she was the football captain at her school.
Suhana Khan featured in many theatre shows during her career.
For the unversed, Suhana Khan appeared in a short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue' before she entered Bollywood.
