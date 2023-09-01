Suhana Khan's Red Off-shoulder Dress is Available on Amazon - Check Price
01 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Suhana Khan, last night, wore a red off-shoulder bodycon dress at the Reliance event
Suhana Khan's gorgeous plunging neckline gown epitomizes the essence of a sultry evening appearance. Do you know its price?
Suhana Khan's red gown is from LIKELY and it's also available on Amazon!
The strapless dress that Suhana wore added a touch of sexiness with its thigh-high cut.
Suhana Khan wore a plunging neckline v-cut top bodice to flaunt her hotness.
With the remarkable gown, Suhana Khan completed the look with minimal earnings.
Suhana Khan's dress can also be worn at a cocktail function.
Suhana Khan wore Rs 59,037 worth red dress at the launch of a Reliance Retail's Tira Beauty .
