Suhana Khan recently went on a trip to Paris and shared a bundle of happy moments with her Insta fam.
Suhana's Paris travel diaries featured Eiffel Tower and Whatnot!
Suhana Khan looked stunning in a nude colour top with high bun and black shades.
Suhana Khan's post featured fun, food, travel and more
The Archies actress looked stylish in a chic casual look for her outing on the Parisian Streets.
Suhana Khan truly believes in aesthetic photography and her Instagram pictures are the biggest proof
Suhana Khan's post also showed Ananya Panday making her International runway debut at the Paris Fashion Week 2024
Suhana Khan also clicked a solo mirror selfie in a stylish Co-ord set and teamed it with a classy brown blazer
Suhana Khan is truly fond of historical views and what's better than the shot in Paris
