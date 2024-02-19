Suhani Bhatnagar to Sushant Singh Rajput: 7 Actors Who Died At Young Age
Popularly remembered for playing the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu, Pratyusha Banerjee was found dead in her apartment at the age of 24.
Jia Khan, another prominent actress passed away at the age of 25. The diva was found dead in her Mumbai house.
Aditya Singh Rajput died at the age of 32. His body was found in his Mumbai residence.
Tunisha Sharma was found dead in her make up room at her shoot Ali Baba at the age of 20.
Suhani Bhatnagar passed away when she was 19, the Dangal actress passed away on February 2024.
Prominent actress Divya Bharti who was born on February 26, 1974, was popular during the 90s, she passed away at the age of 19 after suffering head injuries.
Sushant Singh Rajupt was found dead when in his room. The Bollywood actor was 34 years of age when he demise shocked the film industry.
